EMCON 2026: The Global Spotlight on India's Emergency Medicine Evolution

The EMCON 2026 conference in Mumbai represents a critical turning point for Emergency Medicine in India, serving both as a testament to progress and a roadmap for future growth.

Taking place from October 30 to November 1, 2026, at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, the event will host over 2,000 delegates, including emergency physicians, global leaders, and pioneering educators. The focus will be on improving emergency-care systematics through workshops and discussions involving more than 350 faculty members from around the world.

The central theme of 'Innovation, Collaboration and Excellence in Emergency Medicine' underscores the event's dedication to resuscitation excellence, a crucial component for delivering immediate and effective care. As Mumbai welcomes this landmark event, the city embraces a unique opportunity to enhance India's role in global emergency care discussions.