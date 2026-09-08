UK Announces Trade Ban on Goods from Israeli Settlements

In a significant policy shift, Britain is poised to announce a trade ban on goods produced in Israeli settlements located in the occupied West Bank. A senior minister confirmed this move is a part of the UK's commitment to supporting a two-state solution.

Foreign Minister Ed Miliband, just six weeks into his role, hinted at this policy reset last week and is expected to detail the change in the House of Commons. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has also engaged with global leaders, like U.S. President Donald Trump, to emphasize the importance of a two-state solution.

While specifics on the trade ban's implementation remain undisclosed, the urgency of the matter is underscored by increased settlement activity, as noted by Pensions Minister Pat McFadden. The international community, including the U.N. and many governments, deems these settlements illegal under international law, contrasting with Israel's stance on the territory's status.