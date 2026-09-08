Zverev and van de Zandschulp Set Up High-Stakes US Open Quarter-Final Showdown

Alexander Zverev cemented his status as a dominant force at this year's Grand Slams, achieving a clean sweep of quarter-final appearances following his decisive win over Luciano Darderi in the US Open.

The top-seeded German powered through the match in straight sets, besting the 21st-seed Italian with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) victory in two hours and 31 minutes.

With this win, Zverev registered his 50th tour-level victory of the season during the thrilling run at Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp stunned audiences with an extraordinary comeback, edging past Arthur Gea after a grueling five-hour clash.