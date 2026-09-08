BRS Moves Adjournment Notice Over Alleged Police Assault in Telangana Assembly

On Tuesday, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and other party MLAs filed an adjournment motion notice in the Telangana Assembly. The notice aims to spark a debate on the reported police assault against their MLAs, which took place the day prior.

The BRS leaders emphasize the urgency of this matter under Rule 63 of the Assembly's rules, calling it a significant public issue. As the principal opposition, KTR affirmed the party's commitment to holding the state government accountable for various grievances.

In a statement to the media, KTR accused the Revanth Reddy-led government of attacking female BRS MLAs and demanded an official statement from the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, protests erupt outside Narayanguda Police Station, demanding the release of arrested MLCs Thatha Madhusudan and Naveen Kumar Reddy.