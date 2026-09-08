South Korea's Power Surge: The Nuclear Question Amid AI and EV Expansion

South Korea's power demand is set to rise significantly due to expansions in AI data centers by Samsung and SK Hynix, and the shift to electric vehicles. The country's energy roadmap update may include nuclear solutions to meet these demands, although concerns about safety persist among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 11:51 IST
South Korea's Power Surge: The Nuclear Question Amid AI and EV Expansion
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South Korea is poised to witness a substantial escalation in its power demand, driven primarily by technological advancements spearheaded by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Expansions in AI data centers and the proliferation of electric vehicles are central to this anticipated surge, according to Kim Sung-whan, the Minister of Climate, Energy, and Environment.

In an exclusive interview conducted by Reuters, Kim indicated that the AI domain alone could elevate the nation's power requirement by up to 30 gigawatts. In parallel, the evolving energy roadmap, expected next month, might see the inclusion of more nuclear facilities, despite public safety concerns.

Moreover, while a large segment of the population supports the nuclear expansion, as demonstrated by a Korea Energy Information Culture Agency poll, apprehensions persist, especially in areas like Ulsan, where resistance to additional nuclear reactors has gained traction. Nonetheless, the strategic mix of nuclear, solar, and gas energy is seen as pivotal in ensuring South Korea's energy resilience.

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