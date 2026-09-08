Unveiling Governance: The Equitas Journey

Equitas Small Finance Bank releases 'When Organisations Win,' a book by Dr. CA Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh, exploring governance beyond rules to build long-term trust and value. Using the Frames Approach, it emphasizes evolving governance structures to adapt and thrive amidst challenges and transformations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:55 IST
Unveiling Governance: The Equitas Journey
Equitas Small Finance Bank launched the book ‘When Organisations Win’ today (7 September 2026) at Equitas Towers, Chennai. Image Credit: ANI

Equitas Small Finance Bank has recently unveiled a new book titled 'When Organisations Win – Governance, Trust and the Values of Equitas Small Finance Bank'. Authored by Dr. CA Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh, the book delves into the essence of building trust and sustainable value in the corporate realm.

With insights from P N Vasudevan, Founder and MD of Equitas Small Finance Bank, the book moves beyond traditional governance methods. It introduces the Frames Approach to Governance, urging businesses to embrace a flexible model that adapts to changing risks and priorities.

This publication questions the parameters of success, suggesting that true organizational triumph extends beyond mere profitability. It's targeted towards leaders and stakeholders eager to explore governance as a spectrum of choices, integrity, and societal impact, envisioning companies that consistently inspire awe and trust.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026