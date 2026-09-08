Unveiling Governance: The Equitas Journey

Equitas Small Finance Bank has recently unveiled a new book titled 'When Organisations Win – Governance, Trust and the Values of Equitas Small Finance Bank'. Authored by Dr. CA Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh, the book delves into the essence of building trust and sustainable value in the corporate realm.

With insights from P N Vasudevan, Founder and MD of Equitas Small Finance Bank, the book moves beyond traditional governance methods. It introduces the Frames Approach to Governance, urging businesses to embrace a flexible model that adapts to changing risks and priorities.

This publication questions the parameters of success, suggesting that true organizational triumph extends beyond mere profitability. It's targeted towards leaders and stakeholders eager to explore governance as a spectrum of choices, integrity, and societal impact, envisioning companies that consistently inspire awe and trust.