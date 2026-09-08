ECMO Triumph: DPU Hospital's Lifesaving Intervention in H1N1 Case

DPU Super Specialty Hospital in Pune achieved a lifesaving breakthrough by employing advanced ECMO therapy in a critical H1N1 pneumonia case. A dedicated ECMO Retrieval Team worked tirelessly to stabilize, transfer, and provide crucial extracorporeal support, underlining the significance of rapid intervention in complex medical situations.

The emergency call on August 4 was a pivotal moment. With swift actions by the highly skilled retrieval team, the critically ill patient, whose oxygen levels plummeted to dangerous lows, was transported to the hospital. The use of ECMO, described as 'dialysis for the lungs', was essential in sustaining him while his underlying condition was addressed.

Dr. Prachee Sathe and her multidisciplinary team advocated for early recognition and timely ECMO consideration, emphasizing its role as a potential bridge to recovery for patients with severe pneumonia. This successful intervention not only highlights the team's collaborative efforts but also the hospital's readiness to tackle severe respiratory failures with state-of-the-art technology and specialized care.