Overnight Strikes Throttle Kyiv's Vital Infrastructure

Russia launched an overnight attack on Ukraine's Kyiv region, targeting crucial infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported the strike, which aimed to inflict maximum damage using ballistic, cruise, and anti-ship missiles, as well as jet-powered drones. The event marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 11:42 IST
Overnight Strikes Throttle Kyiv's Vital Infrastructure
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Russia targeted critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Kyiv region in an overnight assault, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Tuesday.

The attack was described as complex, employing ballistic, cruise, and anti-ship missiles, and jet-powered drones, commonly referred to as 'shaheds'.

Zelenskiy stated the strike aimed to cause maximum damage, raising concerns about escalating tensions in the region.

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