UK Announces Trade Ban on West Bank Settlement Goods

The United Kingdom is poised to impose a trade ban on products originating from Israeli settlements located in the occupied West Bank. The move, slated for announcement later today, has been confirmed by Pensions Minister Pat McFadden.

In an interview with Times Radio, McFadden revealed that Foreign Secretary will address Parliament to outline this measure, emphasizing Britain's commitment to maintaining the prospect of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

This development aligns with the broader international stance, as many countries seek to prevent actions that may impede peace efforts in the region.