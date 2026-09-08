UK Announces Trade Ban on West Bank Settlement Goods
Britain is set to announce a trade ban on goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The decision, confirmed by Pensions Minister Pat McFadden, underlines the UK's stance against jeopardizing the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. A detailed statement will be made in Parliament.
The United Kingdom is poised to impose a trade ban on products originating from Israeli settlements located in the occupied West Bank. The move, slated for announcement later today, has been confirmed by Pensions Minister Pat McFadden.
In an interview with Times Radio, McFadden revealed that Foreign Secretary will address Parliament to outline this measure, emphasizing Britain's commitment to maintaining the prospect of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.
This development aligns with the broader international stance, as many countries seek to prevent actions that may impede peace efforts in the region.