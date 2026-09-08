Race Against Time: Rescuers Focus on Nepal's Hydropower Tunnels After Glacier Collapse

Rescuers in Nepal are racing to locate and save workers trapped in hydropower project tunnels after a glacier collapse caused catastrophic flooding. The disaster, which occurred on August 26, has claimed at least 1,399 lives and left over 5,400 people missing across Nepal and Tibet. Efforts continue to provide oxygen and resources to trapped individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 11:40 IST
Race Against Time: Rescuers Focus on Nepal's Hydropower Tunnels After Glacier Collapse

Following a devastating glacier collapse in the Himalayas, rescuers in Nepal are intensifying their search in three hydropower project tunnels where they believe many workers remain trapped. The disaster has left a trail of destruction, killing hundreds and leaving thousands missing in Nepal and neighboring Tibet.

Authorities are particularly focused on the Chilime hydroelectric project, suspecting individuals are trapped inside due to the presence of facilities like a canteen and residence. Similarly, efforts are being made to access tunnels linked to the Upper Trishuli 3A and 3B projects, with new equipment and oxygen being supplied to these areas.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah has pledged ongoing rescue operations, emphasizing the humanitarian mission to save those affected. The calamitous event, fueled by climate change, has seen search teams already rescuing individuals including Chinese and Nepali nationals from the disaster zones.

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