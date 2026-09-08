Yamaha's Teens Rock 2026: Bands Set for Electrifying Finale in Bengaluru

The stage is set for an exhilarating conclusion to Yamaha Music India's Teens Rock - The Battle of Bands 2026. Five promising bands have carved their path to the Grand Finale after prevailing in the zonal rounds of this nationwide music showdown. Joining them is an additional band, selected through public voting, to complete the lineup of six young ensembles ready to light up the Grand Finale stage in Bengaluru.

Initiated in May 2026, Teens Rock extends an invaluable platform for budding musicians to showcase their talent, express themselves musically, and gain significant live stage experience. The competition saw a vibrant response from all corners of India, drawing bands eager to connect over their shared musical passion. Victorious bands from each zone—North, East, South, West, and Northeast—have earned their place in the anticipated finale.

The selected finalists are: Ground 1 from Haryana's St. Xavier's School; The Apricity of Shri, Hanuman Mandir Dharamshala School in West Bengal; CS Academy from Tamil Nadu; M6 of Maharashtra's St. Stephen’s School of Music; and Neuhof School Band hailing from Mizoram's Neuhof English Medium School. Additionally, Odd Mates from Sai International School, Odisha clinched their spot through the intensively participatory public vote.

Mr. Kennei Sakai, Yamaha Music India's Managing Director, emphasized, “Teens Rock is so much more than a competition. It's a journey towards musicians discovering their potential, expressing themselves, and realizing collective dreams.” The long-awaited Grand Finale will enliven Bengaluru at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts on October 4, 2026. Prominent names in the Indian music industry, including Yamaha's Brand Ambassador A.R. Rahman and Yamaha Artists like Ranjit Barot, Gulraj Singh, and Rhythm Shaw, will grace the occasion to cap off this remarkable musical voyage.

With the finale imminent, Teens Rock successfully continues to inspire burgeoning musicians to pursue their passion, build confidence, and make their presence felt in the musical realm. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)