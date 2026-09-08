Massive Seizure: Karnataka Cracks Down on Expired and Mislabelled Food and Medicine

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration has launched a significant enforcement operation in Bengaluru, seizing expired food products and improperly labelled goods worth Rs 1.38 crore, along with medicines valued at Rs 4.02 lakh that were stored without proper licenses. This crackdown follows inspections directed by Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader, conducted under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Rules, 2011, as well as the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Triggered by documentation related to a peptide party in Bengaluru, officials scrutinized mandatory labelling, manufacturing and expiry dates, and food safety standards of products distributed via online platforms. Their findings revealed improperly stored medicines and inadequately labelled food items at various storage units across the city, including Devanahalli and Anekal taluk, where they seized food products and medicines valued at several lakhs, citing safety concerns.

The department's vigilance extended to establishments in HBR Layout and Lingarajapuram, where expired and near-expiry items like nutritional products, beverages, and more were discovered. A significant haul was also seized at a dark store in Hoskote, with food products valued at Rs 42 lakh. The Hoskote facility was shut down due to unhygienic conditions and regulatory breaches. Continuing investigations promise more detailed legal actions as authorities work to ensure public safety and compliance with food safety standards in the region.