China’s Export Surge: BYD and Geely Make Global Waves Amid Domestic Slump

China's car exports remained strong in August, as companies like BYD and other major automakers posted record shipment numbers abroad. This stands in stark contrast to a struggling domestic market, where sales dropped for the 11th consecutive month.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association showed passenger vehicle exports increased 77.5% year-over-year to 894,000 units in August, although this was a slight decrease from July's 88.2% rise. Meanwhile, domestic sales fell 23.7% to 1.55 million vehicles.

Exports of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, which make up over half of domestic sales, surged with a growth rate of 154.7% in August. In contrast, domestic sales for the category shrank 10.1%. As China's domestic market weakens, automakers are expanding overseas, particularly in Europe and emerging markets, despite increasing trade restrictions and regulatory concerns.