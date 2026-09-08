Delhi HC Scrutiny Intensifies on DU Hostel Facilities

The Delhi High Court is examining a new PIL urging Delhi University to provide adequate hostel facilities across its affiliated colleges. The court has urged formal filing of the petition for it to be automatically listed. Concerns have amplified following a building collapse hosting students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 12:29 IST
Delhi HC Scrutiny Intensifies on DU Hostel Facilities
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Delhi High Court, pressing Delhi University to guarantee sufficient hostel facilities for students in its affiliated colleges. The Division Bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia considered the matter for an urgent hearing on Tuesday.

While the petitioner urged immediate action regarding the hostel facilities, the Bench declined to deliver interim directions at this point. The court noted that a similar issue had already undergone review a day prior, underlining the fresh plea's distinctiveness from the earlier case.

The court has directed the petitioner to officially file the PIL, ensuring it will be auto-listed for examination. The matter gains traction amid increased scrutiny on student safety, post the Satya Niketan building collapse, raising alarms over the reliance on private accommodations due to inadequate hostel infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026