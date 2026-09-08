Delhi HC Scrutiny Intensifies on DU Hostel Facilities

A new public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Delhi High Court, pressing Delhi University to guarantee sufficient hostel facilities for students in its affiliated colleges. The Division Bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia considered the matter for an urgent hearing on Tuesday.

While the petitioner urged immediate action regarding the hostel facilities, the Bench declined to deliver interim directions at this point. The court noted that a similar issue had already undergone review a day prior, underlining the fresh plea's distinctiveness from the earlier case.

The court has directed the petitioner to officially file the PIL, ensuring it will be auto-listed for examination. The matter gains traction amid increased scrutiny on student safety, post the Satya Niketan building collapse, raising alarms over the reliance on private accommodations due to inadequate hostel infrastructure.