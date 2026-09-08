Art Heist Shakes Renoir Museum on French Riviera

The Renoir Museum on the French Riviera was the scene of a theft involving the loss of three paintings, as two thieves broke in early on Tuesday. Despite a police chase, the thieves managed to escape, dropping one painting. Europol highlights a rise in opportunistic art theft in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 12:39 IST
Art Heist Shakes Renoir Museum on French Riviera

The Renoir Museum, located on the French Riviera, became a target for criminals early Tuesday morning when two thieves executed a daring art heist. According to Mayor Bryan Masson of Cagnes-sur-Mer, they managed to steal four paintings around 6 am.

Law enforcement was promptly alerted and pursued the suspects. However, during the chase, the robbers evaded capture, though they did drop one of the artworks in the process, the mayor reported.

Europol noted an increasing trend of violent art robberies across Europe. Recent events, such as a heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris last October, embody this new wave of opportunistic and social media-recruited thefts resulting in significant losses.

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