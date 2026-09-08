AfDB’s ENNOVA Campaign Wins Major Award for Backing Africa’s Youth

The African Development Bank Group has earned a prestigious Salute to Excellence Award for a communications campaign that helped more young Africans discover ENNOVA, a digital platform designed to support entrepreneurship, business growth and job creation. The National Association of Black Journalists presented the 'PR and Marketing Campaigns: Cause-Related Business' award during a gala held on 15 August in Atlanta, Georgia.

The campaign was developed by the Bank Group with support from five development organisations and contributed to a nearly 59 percent rise in ENNOVA users in less than ten months. The NABJ awards celebrate journalism and communications that bring greater attention to the people, experiences and important issues connected to African and African American communities.

Turning Communication Into Practical Opportunity

ENNOVA gives young entrepreneurs access to tools that can strengthen their skills, connect them with opportunities and help transform early-stage ideas into sustainable businesses. Martin Fregene, the Bank Group's Officer in Charge of the Vice Presidency for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, said expanding employment and economic opportunities for young Africans remains central to the institution's work.

Fregene described the award as recognition of the important role communications can play in development, since even a well-designed programme cannot deliver its full value if the people it was created for do not know how to find or use it. Clear and engaging outreach helped introduce ENNOVA to entrepreneurs who could directly benefit from its business resources and growing network.

The publicity campaign included explainer videos, social media content, media engagement, exhibition booth activities, a press release and a launch event summary video. Each element was created to make the platform easier to understand while encouraging young entrepreneurs to register and explore the opportunities available.

A Strong Response From Young Entrepreneurs

The campaign began at the Sankalp Africa Summit in Kenya in February 2025, where ENNOVA was introduced to an audience of investors, entrepreneurs, development professionals and business leaders. More than one-third of the summit's estimated 1,500 participants registered for the platform following its launch, showing strong interest in accessible digital support for African enterprise.

ENNOVA is administered by the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab within the Bank's Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development Department. Its development received support from the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance, the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation, the European Commission and the Government of Switzerland.

Martha Phiri, the Bank's Director for Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development, said ENNOVA shows what development partners can accomplish when they bring their resources and experience together around a shared purpose. She noted that the platform helps young people develop business skills, improve their enterprises and find opportunities capable of turning Africa's large youth population into a powerful source of economic growth.

Another Milestone for the Bank's Development Storytelling

The award adds to the African Development Bank Group's growing record of recognition from NABJ. The institution has received five Salute to Excellence awards in less than a decade for communications covering agriculture, human development and social development issues.

This latest honour reflects more than the success of a publicity campaign. It shows that thoughtful storytelling can connect development programmes with the people they are meant to serve, giving young entrepreneurs a clearer path towards useful resources, stronger businesses and new sources of income.