AAP Restructures Amid Political Crossroads: A New Chapter Begins

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is undergoing a significant restructuring of its core organization with a key National Council meeting scheduled for September 9. This pivotal gathering, just before Punjab elections, will elect new members to the National Executive and potentially introduce fresh faces in leadership roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:47 IST
AAP Restructures Amid Political Crossroads: A New Chapter Begins
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has embarked on a major restructuring of its core organizational framework, according to a party announcement. A crucial meeting of the party's National Council is set for September 9, which will play a decisive role in the upcoming Punjab elections.

This meeting carries weight as it involves the election of the National Executive members, from which the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the party’s highest decision-making body, is selected. The PAC guides critical decisions, from organizational activities to election strategies and candidate selections in key states.

Sources within AAP indicate that the party’s 500-strong National Council features a member from each district with an organizational presence, alongside party MPs and MLAs. With the election of new members concluded, the September 9 gathering will occur digitally. Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address this meeting, outlining future strategies, and determining the members of the National Executive.

The National Executive, historically comprising 30 essential members and five co-opted ones, has seen changes with Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Rajendra Pal Gautam departing the party. With Chadha and Pathak now aligned with the BJP and Gautam with Congress, AAP plans to introduce new leaders in their vacancies, signaling a potential shift in the party’s strategic direction. (ANI)

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