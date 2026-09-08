eBay Reevaluates Policies after Gender-Testing Kits Listed for India Delivery

eBay has launched an internal review of its e-commerce policies after Reuters flagged gender-testing kits listed for delivery in India, where their use is illegal. eBay quickly removed the nine listings in question, asserting that they violated both local laws and company policies.

India's stringent laws against prenatal gender prediction aim to address issues of female foeticide. Violations can lead to severe legal consequences, including imprisonment. Despite no official presence in India, brands like Peekaboo were listed by third-party sellers on eBay for Indian consumers.

The Indian government's intensified focus on controlling such listings and Google's search results for these products reflects its commitment to enforcing the law. Both Google and India's health ministry have not provided any comments on these developments.