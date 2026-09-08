Greece Plans Greener, Modern Schools With EIB Support

Greece is preparing to modernise its public schools through a new partnership with the European Investment Bank, backed by the InvestEU Advisory Hub. The cooperation will help the Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports develop investment plans for buildings that use less energy, offer healthier learning conditions and cope better with rising temperatures and other climate pressures. The work sits within the European Commission's Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities Mission, connecting school improvements with Europe's wider push for cleaner, more resilient public infrastructure.

Green Schools Programme Will Begin With 20 Buildings

The centrepiece of the initiative is a proposed 'Green Schools' investment programme, beginning with a pilot covering 20 existing public schools in different parts of Greece. Schools will be selected from varied climate zones and will represent different building types, allowing planners to see which upgrades work best under local conditions. The pilot has a proposed eligible budget of around €40 million and, if approved, could establish a practical foundation for gradually extending the programme across the country.

Each participating school will be assessed according to its particular needs, since an older building in a colder region may require a very different package of improvements from a school facing intense summer heat. Information gathered during the pilot will help authorities identify effective ways to cut energy use, improve indoor temperatures and prepare buildings for the growing effects of climate change.

Upgrades Will Focus on Comfort, Safety and Accessibility

Planned investments could include modern heating and cooling systems, better ventilation, stronger insulation and other measures that improve a building's overall energy performance. Fire protection and accessibility will also form part of the programme, allowing Greece to address several urgent infrastructure needs through one coordinated approach. These changes could create classrooms that remain comfortable throughout the year while reducing energy costs and the environmental footprint of the education system.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris described education infrastructure spending as an investment in people and Greece's future, stressing that every student deserves a safe, healthy learning environment suited to tomorrow's challenges. The partnership could turn schools into visible examples of the green transition, where sustainability becomes part of children's daily lives rather than an idea discussed only in lessons or national policies.

Pilot Could Shape a Wider National School Strategy

Education Minister Sofia Zacharaki said the initiative builds on the "Marietta Giannakou" Programme, which introduced a broad framework for renovations and major improvements to school facilities. Greece is now planning a new generation of educational infrastructure with lower energy consumption, improved heating, cooling and ventilation, and a smaller environmental impact. The technical assistance agreement with the EIB will support the detailed preparation needed to turn these priorities into workable projects.

Advisers will also examine how the upgrades could be financed, including possible combinations of grants and long-term loans. Eligible projects may be considered for EIB financing once their scope, cost and expected benefits have been assessed. The bank already has a €2 billion lending envelope for cities carrying the EU Mission Label and provides specialist guidance to help those cities deliver projects contained in their investment plans.