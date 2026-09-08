Portugal Unlocks €1.5 Billion to Deliver 50,000 Social Homes

Portugal is preparing to build or renovate 50,000 social housing units with support from a €1.5 billion European Investment Bank loan, bringing fresh financial strength to the country's response to rising housing needs. The Portuguese government and the EIB have signed an agreement for the first €500 million tranche, allowing municipalities to move ahead with projects designed to provide safer, more affordable and more accessible homes for vulnerable families across the country.

Municipal housing projects gain a new source of support

The financing will back one of Portugal's largest public investment programmes for social housing, with projects being developed through Local Housing Strategies that reflect the needs identified by individual municipalities. Funding will cover the construction of new public homes and the rehabilitation of existing properties, while improvements to safety, accessibility and energy performance will help residents live more comfortably and reduce the running costs associated with inefficient buildings.

Many municipalities had assessed local housing shortages and prepared solutions under Portugal's Recovery and Resilience Plan, known as the RRP. The programme reached its limit of 26,000 planned housing responses before every eligible project could receive funding, leaving local authorities with completed proposals but no clear path towards construction. The new EIB-backed funding gives those projects another opportunity to become real homes instead of remaining on paper.

Portuguese Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Miguel Pinto Luz described the agreement as a major step in delivering the government's 'Construir Portugal' strategy. He said the loan would strengthen public investment, increase housing supply and give municipalities greater predictability when planning and completing projects, allowing the country to continue work started under the RRP while responding to families whose needs are still unmet.

Better homes could strengthen entire neighbourhoods

The investment reaches beyond the number of housing units being delivered, since renovating residential buildings can also improve surrounding streets, revive neglected urban areas and make neighbourhoods more resilient. Modern energy systems, improved insulation and accessible building designs can lower household expenses, support people with disabilities or limited mobility and create healthier living spaces for residents who may have spent years in inadequate accommodation.

Portuguese Minister of State and Finance Joaquim Miranda Sarmento said expanding and renovating public housing remains one of the government's key priorities, particularly because vulnerable families need stable homes that offer safety and dignity. He also credited the EIB's financial support with investing in this scale possible at a time when housing affordability has become one of Portugal's most pressing social concerns.

EIB partnership puts social inclusion at the centre

EIB Vice President Ioannis Tsakiris said the loan reflects the Bank's commitment to investments that directly improve people's daily lives. Increasing Portugal's public housing stock can widen access to decent accommodation while helping towns and cities create communities that are more inclusive, sustainable and prepared for future pressures.

The operation forms part of the EIB's wider support for social infrastructure and territorial cohesion in Portugal, complementing earlier financing for affordable housing and sustainable urban development. It also supports European Union priorities linked to social inclusion and cohesion, recognising that secure housing plays a central role in health, education, employment and family stability.

For Portugal's municipalities, the loan provides the financial capacity to turn locally developed plans into completed buildings. For families facing insecurity, overcrowding or unsuitable housing, the programme could mean something far more personal: a safe home, manageable living costs and a stronger connection to the community around them.