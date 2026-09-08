In a candid exchange with Indian media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Russia's openness to any feasible payment methods, rejecting claims of an ongoing 'de-dollarisation' campaign. This stance was shared just days before the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Peskov's statement comes in the context of fluctuating global currency dynamics. He subtly criticized countries wielding their national currencies as political instruments, although he stopped short of naming specific nations.

The timing of Peskov’s remarks, right before the crucial BRICS summit, underscores Russia's strategic positioning in the evolving international financial landscape.