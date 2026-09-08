Kremlin Embraces Diverse Payment Methods Amid Global Currency Shifts

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that Russia is not pursuing 'de-dollarisation' and is open to various payment methods. He commented on some nations using their currencies politically, without identifying any country, ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:55 IST
Kremlin Embraces Diverse Payment Methods Amid Global Currency Shifts

In a candid exchange with Indian media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Russia's openness to any feasible payment methods, rejecting claims of an ongoing 'de-dollarisation' campaign. This stance was shared just days before the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

Peskov's statement comes in the context of fluctuating global currency dynamics. He subtly criticized countries wielding their national currencies as political instruments, although he stopped short of naming specific nations.

The timing of Peskov’s remarks, right before the crucial BRICS summit, underscores Russia's strategic positioning in the evolving international financial landscape.

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