Enhancing Yuan Hedging: HKEX Introduces New Interest-Rate Swap

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) plans to introduce a new interest-rate swap product tied to a crucial Chinese money-market benchmark. This expansion aims to provide international investors with more hedging tools for yuan-denominated assets under its Connect Scheme by the end of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:29 IST
Enhancing Yuan Hedging: HKEX Introduces New Interest-Rate Swap

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) is set to debut a new interest-rate swap product by the end of the year. This initiative is part of its Connect Scheme, aimed at offering additional hedging options to international investors dealing in yuan-denominated assets.

This new financial instrument will be connected to a key Chinese money-market benchmark, enhancing the trading scope for investors in the yuan market. The introduction is tailored to boost the efficiency and appeal of yuan financial dealings globally.

HKEX's move reflects its commitment to expanding financial product offerings and solidifying its position as a pivotal link between international markets and China's financial ecosystem.

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