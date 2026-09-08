HSBC's Upward Revision: S&P 500 Soars to New Heights

In a significant move to reflect current market dynamics, HSBC has revised its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 8,100, up from its previous target of 7,650.

According to a note from the brokerage, the adjustment is spurred by continued strength in corporate earnings, alongside an anticipated increase in artificial intelligence-related capital expenditure. This trend is expected to provide substantial support to semiconductor stocks and broader AI-linked equities.

Additionally, the bank highlights a resilient macroeconomic and consumer environment as robust underpinnings for the remainder of the index, suggesting sustained market growth.