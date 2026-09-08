HSBC's Upward Revision: S&P 500 Soars to New Heights

HSBC has adjusted its year-end target for the S&P 500 index from 7,650 to 8,100. The bank attributes this optimistic outlook to strong corporate earnings and the growth in AI capital expenditure, which bolsters semiconductor stocks and the broader AI-linked equities, amidst a stable macroeconomic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:10 IST
HSBC's Upward Revision: S&P 500 Soars to New Heights
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In a significant move to reflect current market dynamics, HSBC has revised its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 8,100, up from its previous target of 7,650.

According to a note from the brokerage, the adjustment is spurred by continued strength in corporate earnings, alongside an anticipated increase in artificial intelligence-related capital expenditure. This trend is expected to provide substantial support to semiconductor stocks and broader AI-linked equities.

Additionally, the bank highlights a resilient macroeconomic and consumer environment as robust underpinnings for the remainder of the index, suggesting sustained market growth.

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