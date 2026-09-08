Huawei Faces Trial: Tech Tensions and Accusations Unveiled

After nearly a decade, Huawei Technologies is set to face trial on charges of defrauding HSBC and other banks over its business dealings with Iran. The company is also accused of conspiring to steal trade secrets from five U.S. tech firms and supplying surveillance tools to Iran.

This trial is a critical moment in the U.S.'s prolonged effort against the Chinese tech giant amid escalating tech tensions. It stems from Huawei's alleged violations and could uphold the 2019 decision to blacklist Huawei due to national security threats.

Huawei maintains its innocence, criticizing U.S. actions as a ploy to undermine China's technological progress. The company faces potential property forfeiture if convicted, further intensifying the U.S.-China tech rivalry.