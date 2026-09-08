Eurostar Disruption: A Tragic Incident on the Tracks
A train accident has severely disrupted Eurostar services between Britain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The disruption, expected throughout the day, stems from an incident where a person was struck by a train between Lille and Paris as reported by Eurostar management.
A train accident involving a person has led to significant disruption on the Eurostar line connecting Britain, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands.
Eurostar announced on Tuesday that services, especially those departing from or arriving at Paris Nord station, would face delays throughout the day due to a person being hit by a train on the route between Lille and Paris.
The company has advised passengers to stay updated and make necessary travel adjustments to accommodate the ongoing disruptions.