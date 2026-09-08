Swiss Banking Scandal: The Tale of Pierre Mirabaud and Hidden Millions

Former Swiss banking lobby head and ex-partner at Mirabaud & Cie, Pierre Mirabaud, admitted to paying $101.7 million in bribes. He received a suspended two-year sentence for hundreds of payments to a Kuwaiti official between 2000 and 2012, aimed at securing $595.2 million in business for the bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:11 IST
Swiss Banking Scandal: The Tale of Pierre Mirabaud and Hidden Millions

In a recent courtroom drama, Pierre Mirabaud, a former leading figure at Swiss private bank Mirabaud & Cie, confessed to involvement in a significant bribery scandal. Mirabaud admitted to orchestrating payments totaling 82.3 million Swiss francs to a Kuwaiti government official between 2000 and 2012. This tactical move aimed to attract business worth $595.2 million to the bank, Swiss prosecutors revealed.

Facing the charges at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Mirabaud, who once helmed the Swiss Bankers Association, offered no resistance, accepting both the allegations and the personal repercussions. The court delivered a two-year suspended sentence, acknowledging his advanced age and cooperation during the investigation.

Simultaneously, Swiss regulatory body FINMA took action against the bank itself, seizing 12.7 million francs for financial misconduct. While the bank, established in 1819, managed to avoid public scandal, its historical business practices came under scrutiny, leading to this punitive measure.

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