Swiss Banking Scandal: Mirabaud's Bribery Controversy Unraveled

Former Swiss bank partner Pierre Mirabaud admitted to paying over 82.3 million Swiss francs in bribes to a Kuwaiti official, linking him to a corruption and money laundering case. The accelerated trial in Bellinzona's criminal court highlights Swiss regulatory challenges and the ethical scrutiny on Mirabaud & Cie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:30 IST
Swiss Banking Scandal: Mirabaud's Bribery Controversy Unraveled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping twist to Swiss banking history, Pierre Mirabaud, formerly associated with the prestigious Mirabaud & Cie, has confessed to his role in a multi-million franc bribery scheme. Swiss federal prosecutors unveiled allegations of illicit payments tallying 82.3 million Swiss francs aimed at securing lucrative deals with a Kuwaiti official.

Details from the indictment reveal Mirabaud's calculated risk in orchestrating hundreds of payments from 2000 to 2012 in a bid to attract substantial business to the bank. Despite his retired status, the 77-year-old's connection to this scandal lingers as the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona prepares for a swift judgment.

The ramifications extend beyond the individual as FINMA, Switzerland’s financial overseer, has penalized Mirabaud & Cie by confiscating profits and pointing to systemic regulatory gaps. The bank, led by its founding family's sixth generation, is navigating the fallout, emphasizing past cooperation with regulatory authorities.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026