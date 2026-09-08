Hungary's Inflation and Rate Cuts: A Balancing Act

Hungary's inflation rate climbed slightly to 1.3% in August, remaining under the central bank's target of 3% according to recent data. Analysts suggest that fluctuations in the forint and instability in the global bond market might deter further rate cuts by the central bank.

The latest figure of 1.3% is a slight increase from July's 1.2%, yet it falls marginally below the anticipated 1.4%. Meanwhile, core inflation stands firm at 2%, aligning with predictions and continuing below the target.

The central bank delivered a planned quarter-point rate reduction to 5.5% last month and hinted at more cuts, contingent on September's inflation forecasts and market trends. Economist Peter Virovacz highlights market challenges, pointing out that despite favorable inflation numbers, global economic conditions might call for caution.