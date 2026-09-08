Japanese Investors Boost Foreign Equities Amid Bond Market Turbulence

In August, Japanese investors significantly increased investments in foreign equities, injecting 1.3 trillion yen, while retreating from foreign bonds as global debt markets faced turbulence. This shift came amidst robust global earnings, with Japanese government bonds' appeal rising due to increased domestic yields and sustained interest in AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:57 IST
Japanese Investors Boost Foreign Equities Amid Bond Market Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese investors have made a noteworthy shift towards foreign equities, investing 1.3 trillion yen ($8.45 billion) in August—the largest in five months—while reducing overseas bond holdings.

This move coincides with a strong global earnings period, with 94% of companies in the MSCI All Country World Index revealing an average 43.6% year-on-year earnings growth. Optimism remains high around artificial intelligence, with Nvidia forecasting a 70% revenue rise next fiscal year.

The trend reflects a strategic asset rotation within foreign markets, as domestic government bond yields rise, making domestic debt more appealing. Japanese investment companies, particularly trust management firms and life insurers, are leading these equity purchases.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026