Japanese Investors Boost Foreign Equities Amid Bond Market Turbulence

Japanese investors have made a noteworthy shift towards foreign equities, investing 1.3 trillion yen ($8.45 billion) in August—the largest in five months—while reducing overseas bond holdings.

This move coincides with a strong global earnings period, with 94% of companies in the MSCI All Country World Index revealing an average 43.6% year-on-year earnings growth. Optimism remains high around artificial intelligence, with Nvidia forecasting a 70% revenue rise next fiscal year.

The trend reflects a strategic asset rotation within foreign markets, as domestic government bond yields rise, making domestic debt more appealing. Japanese investment companies, particularly trust management firms and life insurers, are leading these equity purchases.