Senegal's Financial Challenge: Clearing the Debt Hurdle

Senegal faces a formidable task of paying off 1.956 trillion CFA francs ($3.5 billion) to stabilize its public finances, according to Prime Minister Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo. Failure to address these arrears could impede economic progress and result in job losses, Lo warned.

Recently, the IMF and Senegal reached a tentative agreement on a $2.2 billion, three-year loan. A previous IMF program was suspended after undisclosed debt under former leadership was revealed. Lo emphasized that Senegal will avoid formal debt restructuring in favor of reprofiling, which involves extending debt maturities and renegotiating interest rates.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announced an 'enhanced common framework' to maintain debt sustainability, excluding CFA-denominated debts. Despite plans to avoid restructuring, investors view the planned modifications as forms of restructuring due to changes in original terms.