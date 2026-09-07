IMF Lauds India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Turbulence

IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke praised India's economic resilience and fiscal efforts during a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The discussion focused on India's growth outlook, global trade dynamics, and continued India-IMF cooperation. The IMF's growth forecast for India was adjusted due to fluctuating energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 23:21 IST
IMF Lauds India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Turbulence
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke in New Delhi (Photo/X@FinMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI

During a high-profile meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke commended India's robust economic performance in the face of global disruptions, according to an official release from the Ministry of Finance. Clarke, visiting India, recognized the nation's fiscal consolidation and steps taken in light of the West Asian crisis.

The deliberations also covered India's evolving trade agenda, ongoing global trade developments, and recent bilateral trade agreements. This meeting comes amidst rising energy prices, which have presented new challenges for India's economic forecast, particularly in the aftermath of the West Asian conflict.

Furthermore, the IMF marginally adjusted India's growth outlook for 2026, reducing it by 0.1 percentage point to 6.4%, while projecting a 0.2 percentage point increase for 2027. Clarke and Sitharaman emphasized sustained India-IMF collaboration to enhance macroeconomic policies and bolster economic resilience, underscoring India's pivotal role in the IMF's regional training initiatives.

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