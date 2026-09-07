IMF Lauds India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Turbulence

During a high-profile meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke commended India's robust economic performance in the face of global disruptions, according to an official release from the Ministry of Finance. Clarke, visiting India, recognized the nation's fiscal consolidation and steps taken in light of the West Asian crisis.

The deliberations also covered India's evolving trade agenda, ongoing global trade developments, and recent bilateral trade agreements. This meeting comes amidst rising energy prices, which have presented new challenges for India's economic forecast, particularly in the aftermath of the West Asian conflict.

Furthermore, the IMF marginally adjusted India's growth outlook for 2026, reducing it by 0.1 percentage point to 6.4%, while projecting a 0.2 percentage point increase for 2027. Clarke and Sitharaman emphasized sustained India-IMF collaboration to enhance macroeconomic policies and bolster economic resilience, underscoring India's pivotal role in the IMF's regional training initiatives.