Madhya Pradesh Shines on Global Stage with Rs 53,000 Crore UAE Investment Proposals

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a significant player on the global investment stage, securing proposals exceeding Rs 53,000 crore during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to the UAE. According to a state government release, the investments show a keen interest in sectors like green energy, artificial intelligence, data centers, and advanced manufacturing.

One of the most substantial proposals came from Rana Holdings Limited, which aims to undertake projects involving a 2,000 MW solar energy portfolio, a 200 MW green hydrogen plant, and a smart manufacturing hub. These projects carry an investment potential of around Rs 35,200 crore, or USD 4 billion.

Another major proposition was presented by NIDI Services DMCC/SCNELL to establish an AI compute campus and a Sovereign AI Factory, integrating an estimated USD 1.5 billion to USD 2 billion investment. Meanwhile, Yadav held extensive talks with industry leaders, covering diverse sectors from healthcare to tourism, during his UAE tour, urging potential investors to partake in the Global Investors Summit 2027 in Bhopal.