Madhya Pradesh Shines on Global Stage with Rs 53,000 Crore UAE Investment Proposals

Madhya Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 53,000 crore during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's UAE visit. Proposals focus on green energy, AI, and advanced manufacturing, with major contributions from Rana Holdings Limited and NIDI Services DMCC/SCNELL. Yadav's visit includes meetings with business groups and AIM Investment Awards recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 23:55 IST
Madhya Pradesh Shines on Global Stage with Rs 53,000 Crore UAE Investment Proposals
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a significant player on the global investment stage, securing proposals exceeding Rs 53,000 crore during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit to the UAE. According to a state government release, the investments show a keen interest in sectors like green energy, artificial intelligence, data centers, and advanced manufacturing.

One of the most substantial proposals came from Rana Holdings Limited, which aims to undertake projects involving a 2,000 MW solar energy portfolio, a 200 MW green hydrogen plant, and a smart manufacturing hub. These projects carry an investment potential of around Rs 35,200 crore, or USD 4 billion.

Another major proposition was presented by NIDI Services DMCC/SCNELL to establish an AI compute campus and a Sovereign AI Factory, integrating an estimated USD 1.5 billion to USD 2 billion investment. Meanwhile, Yadav held extensive talks with industry leaders, covering diverse sectors from healthcare to tourism, during his UAE tour, urging potential investors to partake in the Global Investors Summit 2027 in Bhopal.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026