Aryna Sabalenka's Gritty Path to U.S. Open Semi-Finals

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka overcame a challenging match against Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova to secure her place in the U.S. Open semi-finals. Despite losing a set for the first time in the tournament, Sabalenka's resilience shone through, winning a nail-biting tiebreaker in the decisive set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 00:41 IST
Aryna Sabalenka's Gritty Path to U.S. Open Semi-Finals
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, showcased her tenacity by surviving a stern challenge from Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova to advance to the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday. The Belarusian ace battled through a closely contested match, eventually triumphing 7-6(1) 3-6 7-6(10-7), in what has been her toughest test of the tournament so far.

Sabalenka is eyeing her third consecutive title at Flushing Meadows and will next face either Jessica Pegula or Emma Navarro. Following her hard-fought victory, Sabalenka lauded her opponent, calling Noskova an 'incredible player' and expressing how pushing her limits paid off in the high-stakes encounter.

Despite losing a set and facing a break in the final set, Sabalenka's experience and grit in tiebreak situations came to the fore. She credited the enthusiastic crowd for lifting her spirits and helping her clinch the final tiebreak with an ace, earning her a spot in her sixth consecutive U.S. Open semi-final.

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