Ford's China Ties: A National Security Debate Ignites

On Tuesday, the Trump administration raised alarms over Ford Motor's alliances with Chinese companies, drawing attention to significant national security concerns. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed a letter to Ford CEO Jim Farley, highlighting issues with Ford's business entanglements with the Chinese battery manufacturer CATL and Chinese automakers Geely and BYD.

Ford has not immediately responded to requests for comment. Secretary Duffy emphasized that the U.S. Department of Transportation is 'deeply alarmed' by Ford's dependence on CATL's licensed technology at its Michigan facility, suggesting potential risks.

Additionally, Duffy criticized Ford's joint ventures, stating that the collaboration with Geely in Spain and ongoing negotiations with BYD could allow foreign technology to deeply integrate into Ford's supply chains. He expressed concern over Ford's delay in relocating Lincoln Nautilus production from China to the U.S., fearing prolonged reliance on Chinese manufacturing.