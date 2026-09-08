Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

Securing formal rights to land may alter a household's economic choices far beyond the question of ownership. In Malawi, the evidence suggests links between land registration, investment in soil quality, dietary outcomes, and resilience to economic and environmental disruption.

The study, "Does Land Registration Enhance Soil Health Restoration and Household Food Security? Evidence from Smallholder Farmers in Malawi," published in the journal Sustainability, was authored by Wongani Chirwa, Patrick Chimseu, Lumbani Benedicto Banda and Innocent Pangapanga-Phiri. It examines whether formalizing customary land rights can translate into improvements in agricultural land management and household food security among smallholder farmers.

After accounting for important differences between households that register land and those that do not, registration was associated with stronger soil-restoration practices, greater dietary diversity among women and children, and lower levels of household food insecurity. The results turn what might appear to be a bureaucratic land reform into a potentially important agricultural and social-policy intervention.

Why a Land Certificate Could Change What Happens on the Farm

The logic behind the research begins with a simple problem confronting millions of smallholders: why invest heavily in land if future control over it is uncertain? Soil restoration, agroforestry and conservation agriculture rarely deliver their full benefits immediately. Farmers may need to wait several seasons before healthier soils, reduced erosion or improved fertility translate into higher and more resilient production.

The problem is particularly important in Malawi, where customary tenure remains dominant across much of rural agriculture. The country's Customary Land Act of 2016 established a framework through which customary land can be formally registered, giving individuals, families and communities legally recognized rights. The reform was intended to strengthen tenure security and improve land governance, but its wider effects on farming and household welfare have remained less clearly established.

The stakes are high because tenure insecurity overlaps with a much broader agricultural crisis. Malawi faces persistent food insecurity, rising agricultural input costs, climatic shocks and deteriorating soil conditions. The researchers note declining fertilizer efficiency, worsening soil acidity and topsoil loss, all of which make sustainable land management increasingly important to future productivity.

Land registration potentially changes the investment equation. When farmers have greater confidence that they will retain control over their plots, investments such as crop rotation, agroforestry, organic amendments and erosion control become less risky. Formal rights may also improve access to credit or reduce the threat of disputes and expropriation, creating stronger incentives to think beyond the next harvest.

The Food-Security Gains Are Hard to Ignore

The researchers estimate that land registration improved their measure of soil-health restoration by nine percentage points. Registered households had an estimated restoration outcome of 46%, compared with a counterfactual 37% for those same households had they not registered their land.

The welfare effects were similarly notable. Registration was associated with a 2.54-point reduction in the Household Food Insecurity Access Scale and a 0.83-point reduction in the Household Food Insecurity Experience Scale. Because higher values on these indicators represent worse conditions, the reductions point toward improved access to food and fewer experiences of food insecurity.

Dietary diversity also improved. The estimated Women's Dietary Diversity Score increased by 1.02 points, while the Children's Dietary Diversity Score rose by 0.50 points, with the estimated effects reported as statistically significant. These measures matter because food security is not simply about whether calories are available; dietary variety offers a more meaningful indication of nutritional quality within households.

The study adds another dimension to the land-tenure debate. Formal rights may influence welfare not only through higher land values or fewer disputes, but by changing household decisions about agricultural investment. Greater security can encourage farmers to commit resources to land-management practices whose benefits accumulate over time, potentially increasing production, resilience and the diversity of food available to families.

However, the research does not claim that registration works alone. Farmer-group membership, landholding size and sustainable practices such as crop rotation, legume intercropping and vetiver-based soil conservation were also important in shaping registration and household outcomes. That points to a broader institutional ecosystem rather than a single-policy solution.

The Real Opportunity Is to Combine Land Reform With Agricultural Support

For policymakers, one of the strongest lessons is that issuing land certificates should not be treated as the finishing line. Registration may improve incentives, but farmers still need access to knowledge, inputs, extension services and technologies if they are expected to turn stronger rights into healthier soils and more secure livelihoods.

The researchers therefore argue for combining land registration with agricultural extension and sustainable land-management support. Practices such as legume rotation, intercropping and erosion control could be promoted alongside formalization rather than through separate programmes, while farmer organizations and traditional leadership structures could help make implementation more locally grounded.

This approach has wider relevance across developing economies. Land ministries, agricultural agencies, climate programmes and social-protection systems frequently operate in institutional silos. The Malawi evidence suggests that these policy areas may be much more interconnected: land governance can influence agricultural investment, which can influence soil conditions, food production and ultimately household welfare.

The consequences also extend to climate resilience. Farmers facing increasingly erratic rainfall, flooding and other shocks are being encouraged to adopt practices whose returns often emerge gradually. Stronger tenure security can matter because the willingness to invest in trees, soil organic matter or conservation structures depends partly on confidence that farmers will still control the land when those investments begin producing benefits.

There is also an important development-finance dimension. Governments and international organizations often measure land programmes through administrative indicators such as parcels mapped or certificates issued. A more ambitious approach would assess whether registration produces downstream changes in productivity, soil management, nutrition, credit access and resilience, outcomes that matter much more for sustainable development.

Promising Evidence, But Not Yet a Blueprint for Every Farm

The study uses an endogenous switching regression approach to account for the possibility that farmers who register land already differ from those who do not, including through characteristics that could otherwise bias estimates of registration's effects.

Still, several limitations make caution essential. The research relies on cross-sectional data, meaning it cannot directly follow the same households over multiple years to observe how registration changes behavior and welfare over time. It also does not fully capture climate-shock exposure or participation in land rental and leasing markets, factors that could independently influence farming decisions.

The soil-health result requires particular care. The study does not directly measure changes in soil carbon, nutrient levels, acidity or other physical and chemical characteristics. Instead, soil restoration is represented through a composite measure of whether households report adopting agroforestry, soil amendments and conservation practices together.

It means the nine-percentage-point effect should be understood primarily as evidence of changed soil-management behaviour, not proof that the underlying soil itself improved by nine percent. The authors acknowledge that laboratory testing and longer-term monitoring would strengthen future research, while the focus on two districts also limits how confidently the findings can be generalized across all of Malawi.

Nevertheless, the study raises an important strategic question for governments confronting hunger, land degradation and climate vulnerability simultaneously. Secure land rights may be valuable not merely because they settle who owns a field, but because they influence whether people believe that investing in that field is worthwhile.