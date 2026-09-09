BharatPe Unveils AI Innovations for Merchants at Global Fintech Fest 2026

BharatPe launched BharatPe Agentic AI and Credit Coach at the Global Fintech Fest 2026. Aimed at empowering merchants, Agentic AI uses Google's Gemini platform for intelligent assistance. Credit Coach offers personalized credit insights, featuring interactive videos with Rohit Sharma, enhancing credit awareness among users in regional languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:54 IST
BharatPe Unveils AI Innovations for Merchants at Global Fintech Fest 2026
Representative Image (Photo/BharatPe). Image Credit: ANI

BharatPe, a prominent fintech company in India, has taken a significant step forward in merchant support technology by launching BharatPe Agentic AI at the Global Fintech Fest 2026. The platform, an intelligent assistant integrated within the BharatPe for Business app, aims to aid merchants by streamlining operations using Google's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform on Google Cloud.

In addition to Agentic AI, BharatPe has introduced Credit Coach, an AI-based solution that enhances credit awareness. The tool uses personalized videos, featuring cricket icon Rohit Sharma, to help users comprehend their credit profiles and scores more effectively, with content available in several regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The initiatives represent BharatPe's broader strategy to incorporate AI technologies across merchant interactions, advertisements, and consumer experiences. With these advancements, BharatPe aims to facilitate a more user-friendly and efficient financial environment for businesses across India, marking a milestone in its AI-focused journey.

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