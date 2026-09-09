Expansion of North Korea's Nuclear Facilities Raises Global Alarm

North Korea has advanced its nuclear ambitions with the construction of a new uranium enrichment facility at the Yongbyon complex. This expansion, capable of hosting up to 28 centrifuge cascades, is part of a broader increase in nuclear activities reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA, using satellite imagery and North Korean state media, flagged these developments despite having no inspectors in North Korea since 2009. New facilities have been identified at Yongbyon, with evidence of active gas centrifuge operations, marking a significant escalation in North Korea's nuclear program.

While North Korea dismisses IAEA's authority, the agency emphasizes these actions violate U.N. resolutions, expressing serious concern over North Korea's production of weapons-grade nuclear material. The developments underscore the persistent challenges in addressing North Korea's nuclear status outside the Non-Proliferation Treaty framework.