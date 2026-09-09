Mitchell Santner Chooses Country Over League Lucre

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from the Big Bash League, choosing instead to focus on the international cricket schedule with his national team. "The offer was good, I'm not going to lie," Santner, who plays a key role as an all-rounder, confessed to the New Zealand Herald.

Santner emphasized his commitment to upcoming test series against India and Australia. Despite considering the opportunity, his leadership role as captain of New Zealand's white-ball squads took precedence. "I don't want to give up captaincy," he stated, underscoring his desire to continue leading the team into upcoming World Cups.

While other players like Devon Conway and Lockie Ferguson have shifted to casual contracts for more flexibility, Santner remains dedicated to New Zealand Cricket. "There's no judgment with guys taking casual deals," he commented, adding, "That's the way to keep guys invested and playing for New Zealand, that's what we want."