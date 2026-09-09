Mitchell Santner Chooses Country Over League Lucre

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand all-rounder, declined a lucrative Big Bash League offer to focus on international commitments. He prioritizes his role as captain of New Zealand's white-ball teams and anticipates upcoming test series against India and Australia. Santner values national duty over financial incentives, unlike some teammates opting for casual contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:04 IST
Mitchell Santner Chooses Country Over League Lucre
Mitchell Santner

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from the Big Bash League, choosing instead to focus on the international cricket schedule with his national team. "The offer was good, I'm not going to lie," Santner, who plays a key role as an all-rounder, confessed to the New Zealand Herald.

Santner emphasized his commitment to upcoming test series against India and Australia. Despite considering the opportunity, his leadership role as captain of New Zealand's white-ball squads took precedence. "I don't want to give up captaincy," he stated, underscoring his desire to continue leading the team into upcoming World Cups.

While other players like Devon Conway and Lockie Ferguson have shifted to casual contracts for more flexibility, Santner remains dedicated to New Zealand Cricket. "There's no judgment with guys taking casual deals," he commented, adding, "That's the way to keep guys invested and playing for New Zealand, that's what we want."

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026