Political Turmoil: FIR Sparks Uproar in Uttarakhand

An FIR registered by the Nainital Police regarding the controversial 'purification' of Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan, following a rally by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, has stirred significant political tensions. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut praised the move as a response to public pressure against social disruption.

The complaint, filed by Congress worker Anju, led to the FIR under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act. Authorities received numerous complaints, prompting the legal action. The Vidhana Soudha Police in Bengaluru had also initiated a zero FIR in response to the incident.

Citing the event as an attack on the Dalit community, Congress MPs, including Mallu Ravi and Vamsi Krishna Gaddam, demanded FIRs against those filing charges against Rahul Gandhi. They announced plans for a protest and reiterated their calls for justice. The political fracas continues as the Congress pushes back with counter-FIRs.