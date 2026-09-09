Soukhya Centre: A New Haven for Meditation and Healing in Navi Mumbai

Navneeth Rao's newly founded Soukhya Centre for Self Healing and Meditation offers energy healing and meditation services in CBD Belapur, addressing the growing need for mental clarity. The centre provides Reiki, yoga, and sound therapy, attracting professionals eager for regular spiritual practices rather than sporadic retreats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 11:01 IST
Soukhya Centre: A New Haven for Meditation and Healing in Navi Mumbai
Two Decades in the Making: Soukhya Centre for Self Healing and Meditation Opens in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

The emerging skyline of Navi Mumbai welcomes a unique addition with the establishment of the Soukhya Centre for Self Healing and Meditation in CBD Belapur. Founded by Navneeth Rao, a seasoned consciousness mentor, the center builds on 20 years of Rao's meditation and energy healing practice, providing a permanent space for holistic healing.

Offering services like Reiki, sound bath therapy, and guided meditation, the center caters to the bustling working populace of Belapur, Nerul, Seawoods, and Kharghar areas. It meets the escalating demand for mental wellness solutions in the city's fast-paced environment, highlighting the evolving lifestyle needs of Navi Mumbai's growing workforce.

In addition to regular sessions, the Soukhya Centre is set to introduce the Soukhya Reset program, a residential retreat geared towards professionals seeking consistent mental clarity. Operating in an intimate setting, the program reinforces the center's commitment to providing spaces for rejuvenation and mindfulness, set apart from conventional, overcrowded retreats.

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