Tension Eases in Khamis Mushait After Airbase Threat
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense declared that the situation in Khamis Mushait has stabilized after issuing warnings about a potential threat. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on a nearby airbase, adding to regional tensions. The area is located in the southern part of the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced on Wednesday that the threat in Khamis Mushait has subsided. Earlier, alerts were issued about a looming danger in the area.
On Tuesday, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed they targeted an airbase in the region, which is situated in the southern part of the kingdom.
The incident has highlighted ongoing regional tensions as authorities continue to monitor the situation for further developments.