Jalandhar Warriors' Emotional Triumph Dedicated to Grieving Teammate

The Jalandhar Warriors dedicated their victory against the Ludhiana Lions to teammate Anmol Malhotra, whose mother recently passed away. Captain Prabhsimran Singh emphasized the team's solidarity during this difficult period, underscoring the unity and strength the players exhibited at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 12:09 IST
Jalandhar Warriors' Emotional Triumph Dedicated to Grieving Teammate
Jalandhar Warriors (Photo: Sher-E-Punjab T20 League). Image Credit: ANI

Jalandhar Warriors' captain, Prabhsimran Singh, has dedicated their hard-fought victory over Ludhiana Lions to the family of teammate Anmol Malhotra, who recently lost his mother. The emotionally charged win in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League saw Jalandhar triumph by 7 runs at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.

The Warriors visited Anmol’s home to express their condolences before the match, demonstrating their unity in the face of adversity. In a heartfelt gesture of support, the team rallied around Anmol, ensuring he felt supported through his personal grief while continuing to contribute to the team.

After the game, Prabhsimran Singh shared the team's resolve, stating they are 'like family' and committed to standing by Anmol during this difficult time. The strategy paid off with a commendable team performance, particularly in bowling and fielding, leading to their victorious outcome.

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