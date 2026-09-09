Inditex Defies Economic Pressures with Robust Sales Performance
Inditex reported strong sales growth amid economic challenges, boosted by its autumn collections. Despite extreme heat in Europe, sales rose by 9% in August. While expanding its cheaper brand Lefties, Inditex also plans to upgrade its infrastructure, with its shares recently outperforming expectations in the fast-fashion sector.
Inditex, the owner of Zara, demonstrated robust sales performance, reporting a 9% increase in currency-adjusted sales in August, as extreme heat changed shopping behaviors in Europe.
The company achieved sales of €11 billion in the second quarter, spanning May to July, showcasing resilience amid high energy costs and general economic uncertainty.
Inditex plans to expand its budget-friendly brand, Lefties, into Britain and Germany, aiming to capture the attention of cost-conscious consumers. Meanwhile, the company's capital investments are set to revamp corporate offices and improve logistics.