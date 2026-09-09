EaseMyTrip Unveils 'Big Travel Days Sale' for Exhilarating Festive Getaways

EaseMyTrip launches its 'Big Travel Days Sale,' offering enticing discounts on flights, hotels, and cab services from September 9-12, 2026. With the impending festive travel season, the sale presents exclusive offers through leading banking partners and airline collaborations, catering to both domestic and international travel aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:07 IST
EaseMyTrip Unveils 'Big Travel Days Sale' for Exhilarating Festive Getaways
Representative Image (Photo/EaseMyTrip). Image Credit: ANI

EaseMyTrip, a prominent online travel-tech platform in India, has revealed its highly anticipated 'Big Travel Days Sale,' scheduled from September 9 to September 12, 2026. This timely campaign arrives as the festive travel season approaches, presenting a series of lucrative offers across essential travel categories. The sale is targeting travelers organizing family vacations, leisure trips, and extended domestic and international journeys.

The 'Big Travel Days Sale' boasts impressive discounts like up to 12% off on flights and up to 60% off on hotel bookings. Furthermore, holiday packages are available starting at INR 10,999, with bus and cab services offering up to INR 1000 and INR 2000 off, respectively. Customers can access these savings by utilizing the promo code ‘EMTRUSH’ on the EaseMyTrip platform, available on both its website and mobile application.

Additional savings are accessible through partnerships with banking giants such as Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, DBS Bank, and IDBI Bank, alongside special benefits from Qorum Watches. Participating airlines include Air India, Cathay Pacific, and Egypt Air, among others, providing extensive options for domestic and international flights. Hotel partners such as AM Kollection, Club Mahindra, and Treebo offer substantial discounts across diverse traveling locales. The sale showcases packages for domestic destinations such as Goa and Himachal, alongside international locales like Bali and Maldives.

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