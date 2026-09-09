UIDAI's Cybersecurity Innovations to Secure Aadhaar for the Quantum Era

The UIDAI, under the leadership of Neelkanth Mishra, is advancing its cybersecurity measures amidst daily hacking attempts. Utilizing AI and preparing for quantum challenges, the authority ensures the integrity of Aadhaar's infrastructure while expanding its use across various platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:26 IST
UIDAI's Cybersecurity Innovations to Secure Aadhaar for the Quantum Era
Neelkanth Mishra, Executive Director, World Bank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the face of relentless hacking attempts, the UIDAI is bolstering its cybersecurity arsenal with cutting-edge innovations. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, Neelkanth Mishra, UIDAI Chairperson and World Bank Executive Director, emphasized the agency's efforts to safeguard national identification systems from evolving cyber threats. "We contend with hundreds of cyber attacks daily. In response, we've fortified our defenses and integrated artificial intelligence to counteract these threats," Mishra revealed during an interview with ANI.

The deployment of machine learning algorithms allows the UIDAI to swiftly detect identity manipulation and prevent unauthorized access to biometric data. Mishra highlighted the ceaseless battle against cybercrime, noting, "It's a cat and mouse game where AI enhances both defensive and offensive capabilities." As hackers grow more sophisticated, the UIDAI is not only keeping pace but investing in advanced solutions to stay ahead in cybersecurity.

Anticipating future cryptographic challenges, the UIDAI is also preparing for the potential disruptions posed by quantum computing. "We're exploring post-quantum cryptography to secure Aadhaar infrastructure against future threats," Mishra said, underscoring proactive strategies in place. Beyond threat mitigation, UIDAI is broadening its integration with external platforms via software solutions aimed at seamless resident verification. Mishra explained, "With our newly launched SDK, face authentication can now be easily embedded in user apps, expanding Aadhaar's application scope significantly."

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