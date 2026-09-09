BRICS New Delhi Summit: A Step Towards Strategic Consolidation

The forthcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi scheduled for September 12 and 13 holds the potential to be one of the bloc’s most influential gatherings. Although Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be anchored by his election campaign obligations at home, Brazil will be represented by its Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. Reports, particularly from Brasil 247, suggest that this summit is timely as BRICS transitions from a rapid expansion phase to a strategic consolidation of its member states. Originally comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the bloc has substantially grown in scope, reinforcing its influence across continents such as Asia, Africa, and West Asia.

This expansion has notably increased BRICS’ share in global demographics, production, trade, as well as energy resources. However, the forthcoming challenge lies in integrating this diverse membership, fostering trust, and transforming the group's collective economic and political heft into actionable cooperation. Future focal areas could include development finance, trade facilitated through national currencies, financial integration, advanced technologies, energy, food security, and robust infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to be instrumental in navigating this transition. With India positioned as a strategic mediator due to its autonomous foreign policy and relationships across Russia, China, the US, and Europe, New Delhi is poised to strategically bridge gaps within the expanding BRICS. A noted analysis by Brasil 247 highlights that both India and Brazil share a similar vision, supporting a multipolar world order while maintaining independent ties with global powers, which could prevent BRICS from becoming an overtly anti-Western alliance.

Another keynote participant is Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose presence is crucial amid warming ties between India and China following past tensions. While differences persist, increased collaboration within BRICS signifies the potential for cooperation on mutual priorities despite disagreements. Significantly, India is set to hand over the presidency to China, necessitating a coordinated effort between Modi and Xi for continuity until 2027. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance further underscores the geopolitical weight of this summit.

The New Development Bank, with Dilma Rousseff at its helm, exemplifies how BRICS is translating political ambitions into concrete institutions. This summit in New Delhi could mark the transition from mere expansion to strategic consolidation. Success hinges on empowering institutions, enhancing economic and technological collaboration, managing internal divergences, and converting BRICS’ burgeoning global influence into palpable achievements. (ANI)