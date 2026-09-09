Turkey Embarks on Ambitious Black Sea Oil Drilling

Turkey plans to undertake challenging oil drilling in the western Black Sea, as stated by Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. The operation is part of a broader initiative to explore new oil and natural gas resources in the region, extending to 2026 with multiple exploratory wells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:26 IST
Turkey Embarks on Ambitious Black Sea Oil Drilling
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Turkey is gearing up for a challenging oil drilling endeavor in the western Black Sea, as Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Wednesday. The initiative is expected to be difficult and time-consuming.

This operation is part of Turkey's broader strategy to explore new oil and natural gas deposits in the western, central, and eastern Black Sea by 2026.

Six exploration wells are planned across the Black Sea with the aim of furthering Turkey's energy resources, as the nation seeks to increase its energy independence and capabilities in the region.

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