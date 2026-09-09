Ether's Bullish Potential: A New Surge on the Horizon

Following a robust rally last month, Ether's price movements suggest a promising setup for future gains. The cryptocurrency has been experiencing consolidation after a sharp 37% increase over a 10-day period, culminating at $2,564, according to LSEG data.

This period of price stability forms what technical analysts refer to as a 'bull flag'—a pattern indicating a potential upward surge, targeting a notable $3,050. This target is underpinned by historical resistance levels seen back in January.

Despite the rise in U.S. government bond yields, typically a negative signal for risk assets, Ether has shown resilience, hovering near recent highs. Upcoming U.S. consumer inflation data might play a crucial role in determining Ether’s next move, with analysts watching closely.