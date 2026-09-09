Trumpapalooza: Republicans Rally Amidst Political Challenges

The Republican Party is launching its inaugural midterm convention in Dallas, aimed at galvanizing core supporters under the banner of 'Trumpapalooza' despite the president's waning popularity, as suggested by polls.

The convention has transformed into a platform for the midterm strategy before the November 3 elections, with Trump taking center stage. Yet, notable GOP candidates are excluding themselves, fearing the convention's Trump-centric focus won't suffice against issues like inflation and the Iran war.

Competing with the NFL season's start, the convention seeks to invigorate a less enthusiastic Republican electorate compared to Democrats. Party leaders, including Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, will address economic concerns amid discussions of high living costs and immigration policies.