Sweet Shift: India's Sugar Surplus Gains Domestic Ground

In a bid to manage surplus and stabilize local sugar prices, Indian sugar refineries have announced plans to sell about 250,000 tons of sugar in the domestic market, an industry insider revealed this Wednesday.

This strategic sale comes amid ongoing efforts to balance supply and demand domestically. By directing more sugar into the Indian market, the industry aims to ensure price stability and support local sugar producers.

The announcement reflects the sector's responsiveness to market dynamics, supporting the broader economic framework by regulating domestic sugar supply effectively.